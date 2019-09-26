The Panthers cross country team has earned more medals with its performances at two recent meets.
In untraditional fashion, the top 7 finishers of the Hopkins County Championship received medals instead of T-shirts for the top 10 as in previous years.
On Tuesday, Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted the meet at Hopkins County Central. The Storm and the Maroons faced off against the Panthers.
Jackson Watts from North topped the boys winning list with a time of 18:34. Joy Alexander, a Maroon, ran the 5K in 20:57 for the girls.
Panthers who finished in the top 10 were (boys) Caleb Garrett (2nd, 19:27), Ethan Osborne (6th, 20:02) and Logan McKnight (10th, 20:11) and (girls) Kimberly Hoover (3rd, 23:50), Aubrie Gunn (7th, 26:38) and Allie Jones (10th, 28:01). Other runners were Tyler Hale, Lucas Osborne, Michael Faughn, Yosiyah McCune, Stevie Bullock, Alex Mitchell, Desi Hunt, Vanessa Tackett, Ivory Tackett and Payton Garrison.
On Saturday, the team traveled to Mayfield to compete in the Eagle Classic hosted by Graves County High School.
Three elementary runners earned medals in the middle school 3-kilometer race. Audrey McCoy, Baylee Swatzell and Ashtyn Swatzell, all fourth-graders, finished 3rd, 10th and 19th respectively. Tavionna Thompson also competed.
Three varsity boys also earned medals. Freshman Ethan Osborne finished 20th with 20:10.30. His brother, Lucas, eighth grade, finished 5 seconds later at 23rd. Michael Faughn finished 33rd in 20:36.89. Other runners were Stevie Bullock, Yosiyah McCune and Alex Mitchell. The team finished 7th out of 10 teams.
Runners in the middle school boys 3K were Christopher Morgan, Tobiyah McCune, Kolby Crook and Ethan Rzepka.
Two varsity girls had new necklaces. They were Kimberly Hoover, eighth grade, who finished 21st with just over 25 minutes as her time and Allie Jones, sophomore, who was 30th with 27:09.97. Other runners were Vanessa Tackett, Desi Hunt and Ivory Tackett. The team overall placed 7th out of 8 teams.
The team will head to the Marshall County Invitational on Saturday.