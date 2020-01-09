Dawson Springs Jr. Pro starts Friday, Jan. 24. Games last approximately an hour and 5 minutes.
Dalton vs. Summers will play at 6 p.m. Josh vs. Logan will follow at 7:10.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, Summers vs. Dalton will play at 1 p.m. Josh vs. Brian will be at 2 p.m. Logan vs. Austin starts at 3:10. The final game of the day is Austin vs. Bug at 4:20.
Feb. 1 is the first day of fundamentals. Fundamentals for kindergarten and first-graders will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 8 and 15 for practices. The final meeting of fundamentals will be a game at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
The Jr. Pro teams also play Feb. 1. At 9:30 a.m., Summers will face Dalton. Logan vs. Bug will be at
See pro/Page 8
Pro
from page 7
4 p.m. Brian vs. Austin is set for 5 p.m. Josh vs. Bug starts at 6:20. Logan vs. Brian is at 7:30 p.m.
On Feb. 8, Josh will play Austin at 9:30 a.m. Logan vs. Bug will be up at 10:40. Austin will play Bug next at 11:50. Brian and Josh will play at 1 p.m. Summers vs. Dalton starts at 2:10.
Play continues on Feb. 15 with Josh and Logan playing at 9:30 a.m. Bug and Josh will follow at 10:40. Dalton and Summers play at 11:30. Brian and Austin's game starts at 1 p.m. Brian will take on Bug's team at 2:10.
The last week of Jr. Pro play will be Feb. 22. Summers and Dalton start at 9:30 a.m. Brian and Bug will face off at 10:40. Austin and Josh play at 11:50. Brian and Logan are up next at 1 p.m. Austin and Logan are the final game at 2:10.