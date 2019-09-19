The women's cross country team at Brescia University started its season on September 7, when the team competed in the Drakes Creek Scramble.
Kaylee Simpson (FR, Dawson Springs, Ky.), competed well in the race, finishing in 28:44.
The women's cross country team will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Friday, when the team races in the National Catholic Invitational at the University of Notre Dame.
"I'm excited to see how the team does as the season begins," said Head Coach Luke Stoffel. "Our squad is young, but there is a lot of potential. We have been working to build the program back up and landed some solid recruits who will help us do that."
The Bearcats were voted to finish last in the River States Conference in the RSC Preseason Poll, but the team has higher expectations.
"I expect to see a significant jump from a team perspective in the RSC meet this year," said Stoffel.
Team-captain Madeline Jones (JR, Mount Carmel, Ill.) agreed, saying that she "100%" expects the team to outperform its seed. "We have a lot of talent on the girls side, which means a lot of potential. We all push each other in practice, which makes each of us stronger."
Stoffel has a lot of faith in his returning runners, as well as his freshmen athletes.
"Madeline Jones, our top returner, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. I could not have a better leader for this young group," said Stoffel.
"Our other top runners, Abagale Huelsman (FR, Fort Branch, Ind.), Marianne Glaziner (FR, Terre Haute, Ind.), Mckenzie Severs (FR, Hawesville, Ky.), and Kaitlyn Alvey (FR, Owensboro, Ky.) rounds out our top five at the moment. Raegan Halley (FR, McLeansboro, Ill.), Kaylee Simpson (FR, Dawson Springs, Ky.), and Breanna Chester (SO, Henderson, Ky.) add competition and look to improve themselves and the team this season," Stoffel added.