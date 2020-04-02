The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday it has suspended the regular seasons and postseasons for the spring sports of baseball, softball, tennis and track and field until further notice.
The announcement comes as the end of the KHSAA’s current dead period — announced March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — approaches April 13.
In a post on its website, the KHSAA says the status of spring sports regular seasons and postseasons “will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local directives.”
According to the current KHSAA calendar, baseball and softball district tournaments are scheduled to start May 18. Regional track and field and tennis events can be completed any time between May 18-30. All spring sports state championships are scheduled to be completed by June 7.
The Dawson Springs High School track teams competed in one meet before the original postponement. The Panthers traveled to Paducah on March 10 for the McCracken County Quad Meet against Calloway County, McCracken County and Graves County.
Ian Overfield, a junior, was the first Panther boy to finish the 100-meter dash. He was 11th with 13.24 seconds. Sophomore Dylan Baker, freshman Alex Mitchell and junior Kieran Varni also competed in the event.
In the 200-meter dash, junior Landon Pace finished in 5th place. His time was 26.38 seconds. Overfield, Baker and freshman Yosiyah McCune were in the matchup as well.
It was another fifth-place finish for Pace in the 400-meter dash. He ran it in 58.8 seconds. Varni finished 14th.
A group of Panther runners finished one right after the other in the 800-meter run. Freshman Tyler Hale crossed first at 10th place with a time of 2:41.88. He was followed by classmate Ethan Osborne, junior Caleb Garrett, eighth-grader Lucas Osborne, senior Kenny Leggett and eighth-grader Michael Faughn.
It was a Panther pack again in the 1,600-meter run. McCune was 10th in the heat and 1st for the Panthers with a time of 5:44.58. He was followed by Leggett, E. Osborne, Faughn, L. Osborne and Garrett.
The 4x800 meter relay team for the Panthers finished 3rd with 10:31.42.
Pace earned a silver finish in high jump with 5 feet, 6 inches.
Hale was the top Panther long-jumper with a 7th-place finish as a result of his 14 feet, 2 inch jump. Mitchell, freshman Grayson Brewer, L. Osborne and Faughn also competed.
Freshman Noah Chappel threw the discus for the Panthers and finished 6th after throwing 74 feet, 2 inches. Leggett and freshman Gage Smiley were in the heat. Smiley and Brewer competed in shot put as well.
For the girls, senior Aubrie Gunn finished 11th in the 100-meter dash. Her time was 16.02 seconds. Junior Ivory Tackett also competed.
For the 200-meter dash, it was Skye Bratcher. She was 15th with 33.73 seconds. Gunn, freshman Rachael Young, Tackett and sophomore Allie Jones were in the race.
Bratcher moved up the list in the 400-meter dash to 4th with 1:14.85. Young, sophomore Brylee Spurlin and Jones finished the race.
Eighth-grader Kimberly Hoover had a gold finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.45. She was the youngest competitor in the event. She had a bronze finish in the 1,600-meter run with her 6:04.29 performance. Gunn was 12th.
The girls 4x200 meter relay team finished 4th and the 4x800 team was 3rd.
Spurlin was the lone Panther to compete in high jump. She jumped 4 feet, 2 inches.
Sophomore Maddie Huddleston threw the discus for the Panthers and finished 8th with 58 feet, 9 inches. Sophomores Kamryn Sizemore, Lauryn Sizemore and Abby Garrett, as well as freshman Kianna Ferguson, also threw.
Huddleston also finished 8th in shot put with 25 feet, 8 inches. Other Panther throwers were junior Skyler Garrison, Ferguson, K. Sizemore, sophomore Shayla Martin and Garrett.
The KHSAA also announced the boys and girls basketball state tournaments remain suspended and not canceled.
“No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year,” the KHSAA said in regards to basketball players. “No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).”
The last high school competition played in Kentucky was March 12 when South Laurel beat Sacred Heart 58-57 in the first round of the Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The KHSAA also made the following announcements:
- The tryout period for activities, including cheerleading and dance, has been postponed.
- Archery regionals and state championships are currently suspended.
- Bass fishing regionals and state championships are being reviewed.
- Esports Second Season Championships for 2020 have been canceled. Alternatives for individual participation have been distributed to individual schools.
- The 2020 Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame banquet, originally scheduled for May 30, has been rescheduled to April 2021. More details will be announced at a later date.