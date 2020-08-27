With the sun shining high above the Madisonville Country Club, the Dawson Springs Panthers went to work in their Pennyrile Area Conference golf match Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Maddie Huddleston played well and shot a 45 in the nine hole event, placing first individually. Union County placed first with a team score of 210, Webster County was second with 223 and Hopkins County Central came in third at 244.
The Panthers’ boys and girls coach Schyuler Storms said the match went pretty good. Two of the boys, Addison Whalen and Gage Smiley, had a rougher day than usual.
“Gage and Addison had a couple of double bogeys, a couple too many, and they just couldn’t put it all together,” said Storms. “They hit the ball really good, they just have to learn to manage the course. That’s what I’m trying to get through to them.”
Whalen shot 43 for the day, and Smiley a 44. The boy’s team placed second with a team score of 187. Webster won first place as a team with 174, and Union placed third at 193.
Currently, Golf and cross country are the only team sports competing because of COVID-19. Storms said there are new rule adjustments his athletes are adapting to — wearing masks to and from the match, players aren’t allowed to touch or move the flagsticks and they aren’t trading or signing scorecards.
“We’re getting through it. We’re just glad we’re able to be out on the course,” he said.
The girl’s team will be competing at the Class A State Tournament in Richmond, Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 12. Smiley qualified and will be competing at state Sunday, Sept. 13.
Storms said Tuesday’s match was a learning experience he hopes his athletes can take with them during an 18 hole tournament at MCC this Saturday.