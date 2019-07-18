From Progress staff reports
YAA Little League will have signups for the next two weeks for the 2019 Fall League.
Signups can be turned in at the YAA Concession Stand and the cost is $55 per player in cash or check.
The season is from Sept. 3 through Oct. 3 and the selection of teams will take place on Aug. 6.
Date and times for sign ups are today from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 20, from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, July 21, from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, from 2-5 p.m.