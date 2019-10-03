The fourth-grade female runners from Dawson Springs have struck again. Audrey McCoy, Baylee Swatzell and Ashtyn Swatzell finished in the top 6 on Saturday at the Marshall County Invitational. Their teammates, fifth-graders Hadi Thomas and Jenna Fairchild and fourth-grader Kalyn Cotton, helped solidify the team's spot as first place.
Audrey ran 1,600 meters in 7:21.32 and finished 2nd. Baylee was up next for the Panthers at 4th with a time of 7:42.32. Her twin, Ashtyn, was 6th, about 2 seconds later.
Hadi was 23rd and Jenna 25th. Kalyn finished 44th in just under 10 minutes.
On the elementary boys side, Kel Thompson, first grade, finished at 57th while Jonathon Morgan, third grade, was 70th.
Saturday's event was the last race for the elementary runners.
In the middle school boys 4K race, Ethan Rzepka, sixth grade, and Christopher Morgan, seventh grade, competed. Tavionna Thompson, a sixth-grader, ran in the girls event.
Caleb Garrett, a junior on the varsity boys team, was the first Panther boy to cross the finish line in the 5K race. He was 55th with 19:09.44. Other runners were freshman Ethan Osborne (76th, 19:56.32), junior Logan McKnight (84th, 20:07.65), freshman Tyler Hale (98th, 20:19.96), fifth-grader Preston Drennan (99th, 20:21.84), eighth-grader Lucas Osborne (100th, 20:24.13), eighth-grader Michael Faughn (152nd, 22:02.61), seventh-grader Kolby Crook (190th, 23:32.84), freshman Stevie Bullock (207th, 24:52.12) and freshman Alex Mitchell (220th, 26:27.39).
The team was 11th out of 22 teams.
For the varsity girls, eighth-grader Kimberly Hoover topped the Panther finishers with her 41st-place finish in 23:46.71. Other runners were senior Aubrie Gunn (110th, 28:48.39), sophomore Allie Jones (120th, 29:42.80), sophomore Vanessa Tackett (133rd, 31:28.42), junior Ivory Tackett (147th, 35:15.76) and freshman Payton Garrison (151st, 36:22.92).
The team was 18th out of 20 teams.
The Panthers cross country teams will break for fall break and will return to meets on Oct. 12 with the Fast Cats Classic at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.