Jones leads Bearcats in 10th-place finish

The Brescia women's cross country team concluded its season at the River States Conference Championship at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 9. The young Brescia team, which features six freshmen, raced its way to a tenth place finish in the Conference.
"There were multiple hills and it was a cold, wet, and muddy day, which slowed down the whole pack," said Head Coach Luke Stoffel.
Madeline Jones (JR, Mt. Carmel, Ill.), who is graduating a year early and raced her last cross country meet for the Bearcats, led the team with a 21:09 5k on the hilly, challenging course. Jones' 14 place finish earned her Second Team All-Conference honors.
"I have been overwhelmingly blessed by God to be a part of the Bearcats for the past three years. I've had many highs and lows within my running career, each teaching me a little something to carry along with me. I'm grateful for my teammates, coaching staff, Brescia, friends, and family for continually pushing and encouraging
See Jones/Page 8
me through those highs and lows, not just physically, but mentally. Being a Bearcat is more than just wearing a jersey; it has taught me how to live out the name on that jersey," said Jones.
"Madeline will be hard to replace. She has had a successful running career, but what she contributes to the program as a leader is special. She will find success in any avenue that life takes her," said Stoffel.
Mckenzie Severs (FR, Hawesville, Ky.) and Abagale Huelsman (FR, Fort Branch, Ind.) were the next two Bearcats to cross the line, coming through the finish chute in 22:31 and 22:53, respectively.
Kaitlyn Alvey (FR, Owensboro, Ky.) and Raegan Halley (FR, McLeansboro, Ill.) finished back to back, completing the 5k in 23:16 and 23:17, respectively. Marianne Glaziner (FR, Terre Haute, Ind.) and Kaylee Simpson (FR, Dawson Springs, Ky.) finished as the fifth and sixth Bearcats.
"There are things that we we will continue to look to improve as we head into future seasons, but the women had a solid race in challenging conditions today," said Stoffel.
The Bearcats will now take a short break before transitioning to track & field season.