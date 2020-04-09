When I wrote my last column, I was just finishing up going to the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) basketball tournament and was making preparations to attend my first ever Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament.
Like many of you who were going to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) tournament, my ACC tournament was canceled along with the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and almost every public gathering and activity in America due to the current pandemic crisis we are experience with the COVID-19 virus.
These events we are now witnessing have been called a “once in a multigenerational event”. When these events occur, sports truly have to take a back seat to what else is going on in the world.
I have heard many people express frustration that many sporting events had to be cancelled. However, the longer this crisis has gone on our elected officials and medical advisors have been correct: we, not only as a state and nation but also around the world have to put sports in their place, as they are secondary to what is going on in the world.
This, however, is not the first time that sports have had to take a second seat and had to be put on hold because of events going on around the world. For many youngsters reading this column today they will remember some more recent sports events after Sept. 11, 2001 when we had the “9/11” cancellations.
The day the planes crashed into the Pentagon, a field in Pennsylvania, and into the Twin Towers in New York City, Major League Baseball was coming down the home stretch and postponed their season significantly.
Immediately after 9/11, which was on a Tuesday morning, there was confusion on what to do with college and professional football. However, after a couple of days of reflection and given the safety issues with flights of teams and fans around the country, it was decided that college and professional football games for that weekend were postponed.
Locally, high school football games that week were postponed. The thought process with high school football games were to move them away generally from night games and to either postpone them or play them during the day on the Saturday of the 9/11 week.
Additionally, our local sports scene has been put on hold for many natural disasters including the 2005 tornado and the 2009 ice storm. These events resulted in small postponements of games.
The current pandemic has recently seen the postponement of the Olympic Games scheduled for Tokyo in July 2020 until 2021. If the games are postponed until 2021 or canceled, it will not be the first time.
The 1916 Summer Olympics were canceled because of World War I and the 1940 Summer and Winter Olympics and 1944 Summer and Winter Olympics were all canceled because of World War II.
Our current COVID-19 crisis is certainly not the first time that our nation along with sports have been asked to make sacrifices to attempt to solve a pandemic health crisis.
From approximately January, 1918 to December, 1920 the world was involved in a pandemic known as the “Spanish Flu.”
There are numerous differences between that pandemic and the current COVID-19. That is a topic for a different column on a different day and probably better covered by medical and health department experts.
However, from a sporting perspective, the Spanish Flu began to impact sports in America in the fall of 1918 and winter of 1919.
On Oct. 5, 1918, the University of Kentucky played its first football game of the season only to be notified on Oct. 6, 1918 that State officials had closed all places of amusement, schools, churches and other places where people assemble (sounds very similar to today).
The impact for the Spanish Flu was felt across college football as the University of Kentucky didn’t play another game that year until Nov. 2, 2018, at Vanderbilt.
UK played its final game of the season the following Saturday, Nov. 9, 2018, in front of a limited audience as the nation was still in the Spanish Flu outbreak.
The Spanish Flu lingered on for several years in different parts of the country and actually resulted in the 1919 Stanley Cup cancellation between Seattle and Montreal, with the series tied 2-2.
Obviously the sports world has changed considerably from when we had the Spanish Flu issues in late 1918. The first NFL game was not played until Sept. 26, 1920, after the Spanish Flu was subsiding in America.
Basketball fans of that era did not need to worry about the Spanish Flu interfering with the NBA as the NBA did not start until Nov. 1, 1946, and the NCAA tournament did not start until 1939.
We are fortunate in this community to have great community leaders who look after our public health and are taking actions as a unified community to give us information, warnings when needed, and a game plan of how to get through this crisis.
In the end, we as a nation and as a state will get through our current pandemic crisis. Sports will resume and like the people who missed games because of the Spanish Flu and other events, future games will be played.
My best guess is that we will see the Kentucky Derby, the World Series, and college and professional football this fall.
Yes, there will be some missed chances. There is no way to bring back the NCAA basketball tournament for men and women players who had their final year of eligibility this season.
Likewise even if the NCAA gives an extra year of eligibility to the spring athletes in sports such as baseball, softball, track and tennis, for many of them they have made other plans after the spring and will not get a chance to finish out their final season of collegiate eligibility.
In the end, however, sports have to take their place in society and realize that the decisions being made along the way by those in charge of sporting events are made for the betterment of not only the fans, athletes and coaches but also for the betterment of society.
We all need to take comfort, however, that sports will indeed return in the near future.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com or mailto:kcartwright@feptc.com.