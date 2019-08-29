Golf team has rough day at Storm Invitational

Rain has dampened three of the last four scheduled matches for the Dawson Springs High School golf team.
The match against Todd County on Aug. 20 was canceled, as was the match against University Heights on Thursday. The boys team was able to play in the Hopkins County Central Storm Invitational on Saturday, but Monday evening's county match in Madisonville was rained out.
The Panther boys golf team bested one team on Saturday during the Storm Invitational at Madisonville Country Club.
The Panthers shot 446 as a team. They beat Hancock County.
Junior Carlton McCuiston and senior Ethan Huddleston led with 108 strokes each. Freshman Gage Smiley shot a 110. Senior Brennen Cunningham had a 120 on the day.
"It wasn't a good day for us," said Coach Scott Dillingham. "The country club in Madisonville is a very difficult and long course. Our kids did not play up to their potential."
Daviess County (308) won the invitational followed by Henry County with 316 and Central with 326. Alex Hadden, Henry County, was the medalist; he shot 68, three under par. Second was Jackson Hill from Madisonville-North Hopkins with 70. Daviess County's Daniel Love carded a 72, which earned him third-place honors.
The Panthers were able to host Crittenden County and Livingston Central on Tuesday. The Panthers came in third with 194 to the 189s from the other two teams. The medalist was Darit Barnes from Livingston Central with 40 strokes. The top Panther golfer was Smiley with 46. Sophomore Addison Whalen had 48, McCuiston, Huddleston and Cunningham all shot 50s, freshman Grayson Brewer ended with a 54, senior Trey Blanchard had 55 strokes, junior Harrison Davis shot a 59, freshman Toby Stevens ended with 61 and sophomore Ben Bivins had 71 strokes.
For the girls, Livingston Central's Kenady Croft took medalist honors with her 49 strokes. Sophomore Panther golfers Maddie Huddleston (51) and Brylee Spurlin (68) competed.
"Most of the players were disappointed with their scores," Dillingham said, "but considering the course conditions, the scores were not bad."
With recent rains, Pennyrile's golf course was muddy. The grass was also too high and needs to be mowed, Dillingham added.
A team of boys and the two girls will travel on Saturday to the Marshall County Invitational to play at the Calvert City Country Club. The girls tee off at 7:30 a.m. The boys should start around 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, it's back to Deer Lakes for the Panthers as they face Crittenden County and Livingston Central.
The UHA match has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 9, at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. Fort Campbell's golf team will also compete that day.
The county match is tentatively rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.