The basketball program at Dawson Springs High School is offering season passes for Panther Gym's chairback seats on the home side of the gymnasium.
The seat reservations are valid for all middle school and high school basketball games for the boys and girls teams except for the All 'A' Classic.
Forty-four seats are available for purchase.
Those who purchased seats last year have the opportunity to renew first. To reserve a seat, stop by the high school office, pick up the form, fill out and return with payment.
Seats are $75 each.