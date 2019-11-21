After wrapping up the regular season a couple of weeks ago, the Midway University men's cross country team was back in action on Nov. 9 when the team traveled to Pittsburgh, Pa., for the River States Conference Championship.
As a team the Eagles finished in eighth place with a team score of 217. They finished ahead of Brescia (Ky.) in ninth, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) in 10th and Carlow (Pa.) who took 11th.
Saturday's race closes the season for the Eagles, while it also wraps up year one for Jay Walls as head coach. Under Walls' leadership, the Eagles have set numerous individual records as well as a number of different school records.
Leading the way on Saturday for the Eagles was the duo of Kevin Tamariz (Paris, Ky.) and Jacob Stinnett (Leitchfield, Ky.). Tamariz finished in 20th place after carding a time of 28:31.79, while Stinnett finished in 22nd place with a time of 28:34.71.
Up next for the Eagles was RJ Mertens (Bellevue, Ky.) who crossed the line at 32:15.40, while Devan Baker (Dawson Springs, Ky.) posted a time of 33:25.33 and Robert Fields (McKee, Ky.) who finished at 33:37.89.
The final three runners for the Eagles was the trio of Nate Martin (Pickerington, Ohio), Zach Gibson (Whitley City, Ky.) and Ben Bradford (Cynthiana, Ky.). Martin crossed the line at 33:52.21 and Gibson finished at 34:54.82, while Bradford carded a time of 35:14.88.
As part of the championship, an awards ceremony was held after the race. At the awards ceremony, the RSC Men's Cross Country Champions of Character Team was announced and earning the honor for the Eagles was Ben Bradford.
The RSC Men's Cross Country Champions of Character Team recognizes one individual nominated by each coach who is the one on their team who best exhibits the five values of the NAIA Champions of Character initiative including: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
The Eagles will now turn their attention to the offseason before preparing for the 2020 season.