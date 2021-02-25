Both the boys and the girls teams for Hopkins County Central picked up wins at Todd County Central on Tuesday. The Lady Storm have won four of their last five games to give them a 5-5 record for the season, while the Storm picked up their second win in a row to improve to 2-4 for the year.
Lady Storm 63, Todd County 44
After trailing for most of the first half, Central went on an 11-1 run late in the second quarter to go up 24-21 at halftime.
Four players hit double figures for Central, with Briana Fritz leading the way dropping 20 points for the game followed by Madison Grigg’s 15, Emile Jones with 13 and Mercy Sutton tossed in 10 points.
Storm 56, Todd County 37
Central earned their second victory of the season thanks to a 20-point night by sophomore Marcus Eaves, who is averaging 19.8 through six games.
Wesley Morris also scored double digits with 10 points for the Storm.