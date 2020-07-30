With restrictions and guidelines in place to help ensure the safety of students and athletes, local high schools are preparing in hopes to compete in their respective fall sports.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the official practice start date for cross country, volleyball, soccer, football and field hockey is Aug. 24.
Interscholastic competition can begin on Sept. 11, with the twist being that KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky.
Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs has two fall sports in golf and cross country.
Golf has been practicing and cross county has also been meeting for practice while following the guidelines and restrictions. The golf team is currently set to be hosting a golf tournament this weekend.
Athletic Director Rhonda Simpson said they have had no issues getting kids to show up and are eager to have the chance to compete in the fall.
“Honestly, that’s not been a problem,” Simpson said. “Parents and kids are ready to go. We put it out there on our school Facebook page and then word of mouth, so kids came.”
Simpson said that implementing and enforcing the safety measures has been different and a little difficult, but the kids have been willing to comply in order to have their fall sports.
As far as the upcoming seasons ahead, Simpson said they have some things planned, but were waiting for final say from KHSAA with the hope to return to school and have some resemblance of fall sports.
Hopkins County Central
Just like other schools across the state, Hopkins County Central is preparing for the upcoming fall sports while still under phase 2 guidelines.
Athletic Director Kent Atkins said that soccer, football, volleyball and cross country have all been working out and doing conditioning. Golf has already been given the green light to compete.
“In phase 2 you can work with 10 in a group, but they still can’t share a ball,” Atkins said. “Our coaches are doing a lot of conditioning and individual skill work and coming up with creative ways to do team stuff with them being socially distanced and without a ball.”
The Hopkins County Board of Education and Hopkins County Health Department are reevaluating the safety of fall sports each week, and they are doing what’s in the best interest of their student athletes, said Atkins.
They currently have a tentative schedule for all fall sports and are ready to compete whenever allowed, he said.
“We’ve got our schedules ready to go,” Atkins said. “Like I’ve told my coaches, we may be told tomorrow you can go, so we’re trying to have everything ready so everything is in play (and) so when they give us the go sign we are ready to go.”
Madisonville- North Hopkins
Madisonville-North Hopkins High School has begun preparation for their fall seasons, as they are currently doing workouts and conditioning only for nearly all fall sports.
“Our coaches are doing a fantastic job of monitoring and following the guidelines,” Athletic Director Brian Bivens said. “We check temperatures of the kids when they come into practice and they are separated into pods of no more than 10 people in one group.”
The only fall sport that has been approved to start its season for the Maroons is golf. According to Bivens, the plan is to go play until being told otherwise.
The girls golf team is set to compete in Elizabethtown on Friday and boys golf will also be in action on the same day at the Davis County Invitational.
“I think if everyone continues to follow the guidelines and monitor and document and all of those things, I think we’ll have some sort of a fall season,” Bivens said.
Bivens said that his gut feeling tells him that he thinks things will get pushed back, but said that some resemblance of a season is better than nothing at all.
The Maroons have a full tentative schedule in place, but will measure the safety of each game as they go forward as they’re hoping to compete in some capacity this fall, according to Bivens.