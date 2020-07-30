Dawson Springs, KY (42408)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.