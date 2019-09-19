From Progress staff reports
The Dawson Springs cross country team brought home 14 medals and 2 plaques following the St. Mary Invitational on Saturday at Noble Park in Paducah.
Two Panther runners claimed the top two spots in the middle school boys 4K race.
Eighth-grader Lucas Osborne finished 1st with a time of 15:57.81. Twenty seconds later, classmate Michael Faughn finished 2nd.
Christopher Morgan and Ethan Rzepka also ran Saturday.
The elementary girls placed 1st out of 10 teams. Fourth-grader Audrey McCoy finished 2nd in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:33.95. Her classmate Baylee Swatzell finished 5th. Her time was 6:56.64. Her twin, Ashtyn Swatzell, was in 8th place with 7:07.74. Fifth-grader Hadi Thomas was 16th with 7:33.01.
Other runners were Kalyn Cotton and Jenna Fairchild.
The varsity boys also had a good showing. Junior Caleb Garrett landed in 6th in the 5K race. His time was 18:41.43. Freshman Ethan Osborne finished in 12th nearly a minute later. Classmate Tyler Hale was 21st with 19:57.75. Junior Logan McKnight was No. 25 with 20:26.19.
Other varsity boy runners were Yosiyah McCune, Stevie Bullock and Alex Mitchell. The boys finished 5th as a team out of 8 teams.
Kimberly Hoover, an eighth-grader at Dawson Springs, ran a 4K in the middle school race. She finished 8th with a time of 19:03.05. Sixth-grader Tavionna Thompson was 28th.
Tobiyah McCune, a fourth-grader, was 13th in his race with 6:45.40. Preston Drennan was 87th, Kel Thompson was 94th and Jonathon Morgan was 118th.
In the varsity girls 5K, senior Aubrie Gunn was 19th and earned a medal for her time of 26:11.05. Sophomore Allie Jones finished in 21st 14 seconds later.
The team will participate in the Eagle Classic on Saturday at Graves County High School. The Hopkins County Championship will be early next week in Madisonville.