Denisha Randolph, a senior on the Dawson Springs High School girls basketball team, was selected as the December athlete of the month. She was recognized during lunch on Dec. 18 by Kentucky National Guard's Tia Brooks.
Gage Smiley, who plays basketball, was named the Athlete of the Month for November during lunch on Dec. 18 at Dawson Springs High School. Tia Brooks with the Kentucky National Guard presented the honor.
Melissa Larimore | The Dawson Springs Progress
