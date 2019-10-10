The Dawson Springs High School golf team celebrated its season with a banquet Thursday at Fiesta Acapulco.
Coach Scott Dillingham said the season was a success.
"We had a very good season with lots of ups and a few downs, but that's golf as it also is life," he said. "I'm really proud of all our golfers. They worked hard, especially some of them at the end of the season and it showed in how much they improved in the regional tournament."
Three awards were given out at the banquet.
Maddie Huddleston, a sophomore, earned the award for the girls lowest average. She averaged 54 strokes for nine-hole matches and 100 for 18-hole tournaments.
Addison Whalen, a sophomore, had the lowest average for boys in 18-hole tournaments with 92. He and freshman Gage Smiley, who just completed his first season on
the team, tied for the lowest average for boys in nine-hole matches with 44.888...
Before the season started, Dillingham and the golfers set goals.
Sophomore Brylee Spurlin surpassed her goal for her first season. She wanted 110 strokes for 18 holes. She achieved her goal at the regional tournament with a score of 108.
Junior Carlton McCuiston also beat his goals. He wanted to shoot a 45 or less in nine holes and 100 or less in 18 holes. His best score was 43 and 97, respectively.
At the season's inception, goals were also set for the team. Golfers wanted to score less than 400 in a tournament. Well, they did just that. Twice.
"First at the Dawson Springs Invitational in early August. We shot 384," Dillingham said. "And then the one I'm most happy about is shooting 387 at the regional tournament."
The team said goodbye to its three seniors, Ethan Huddleston, Trey Blanchard and Brennen Cunningham. With Trey's departure is also the departure of his mother, Jeannie, for her help while her son has been on the golf team.
"They will be missed," Dillingham said.
End-of-year averages (nine holes, 18 holes)
Senior Trey Blanchard: 56, 112
Senior Brennen Cunningham: 52, 108
Senior Ethan Huddleston: 49, 107
Junior Harrison Davis: 57, 125
Junior Carlton McCuiston: 49, 108
Sophomore Ben Bivins: 72.5, none
Sophomore Addison Whalen: 44.88..., 92
Freshman Grayson Brewer: 54, 122
Freshman Gage Smiley: 44.88..., 102
Freshman Toby Stevens: 61, none
Sophomore Maddie Huddleston: 54, 100
Sophomore Brylee Spurlin: 64, 120