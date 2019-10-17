Lady Bearcats compete at Greater Louisville Classic

The Brescia women's cross country team was one of 62 teams to compete in the blue race at the Greater Louisville Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Kentucky -- a course that has hosted numerous National Championship meets -- in a day that resulted in several season bests earlier this month.
Madeline Jones (JR, Mt. Carmel, Ill.) was the first Bearcat across the finish line in 20:59, breaking her previous personal record by eight seconds.
Kaitlyn Alvey (FR, Owensboro, Ky.) was the next to finish, running the 5k in 22:15 and finishing just five seconds behind her current personal record. Mckenzie Severs (FR, Hawesville, Ky.) quickly finished after Alvey in 22:35 -- only eight seconds slower than her personal record.
Marianne Glaziner (FR, Terre Haute, Ind.) and Raegan Halley (FR, Mcleansboro, Ill.) rounded out the Bearcats' top five, running 22:59 and 23:54,respectively.
Abagale Huelsman (FR, Fort Branch, Ind.), Kaylee Simpson (FR, Dawson Springs, Ky.), and Breanna Chester (SO, Henderson, Ky.) each finished the 5k as well, finishing the Bearcats' day.
"It was great to see Madeline go under 21 minutes and pull the team along. I expect to see several more season bests and personal records set as we race this upcoming weekend at home. The women will continue to improve their times and are setting themselves up for a great last few meets," said Head Coach Luke Stoffel.
The team had raced at the National Catholic Invitational at the University of Notre Dame on September 20.
The race, hosted at the Burke Golf Course at Notre Dame, was the Lady Bearcats' first big meet of the season.
The team was led by Madeline Jones (JR, Mt. Carmel, Ill.), who finished the 5k race in 22:13.
Abagale Huelsman (FR, Fort Branch, Ind.) and Mckenzie Severs (FR, Hawesville, Ky.) completed the 5k in 23:14 and 23:20, respectively. Huelsman and Severs finished back-to-back.
Marianne Glaziner (FR, Terre Haute, Ind.) and Raegan Halley (FR, McLeansboro, Ill.) rounded out the top five for the Bearcats. Kaylee Simpson (FR, Dawson Springs, Ky.) finished sixth on the team. Glaziner, Halley, and Simpson each finished within eight spots of each other.
"The ladies have had some great workouts leading into this weekend and may have still been feeling it in their legs. We knew we wouldn't have our number four from two weeks ago and our number five from two weeks ago rolled her ankle not too far into the race. Even though we didn't have the finishes we were hoping for we have time to take the positives from the race and look to our next race in two weeks," said Head Coach Luke Stoffel.