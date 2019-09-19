From Progress staff reports
The Dawson Springs High School recorded another win on Friday, when the boys hosted Christian Fellowship at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
"This was a good win for us and one of the lowest team scores we've recorded in quite a while," said Coach Scott Dillingham.
The score was 174-193. Andrew Dunning from CFS shot a 40, which was the best score for the day. Panther golfer and freshman Gage Smiley was only one stroke behind and led Dawson Springs. Sophomore Addison Whalen and junior Carlton McCuiston both shot 43s. Senior Brennen Cunningham had 47 strokes and his classmate, Trey Blanchard, carded a 53. Junior Harrison Davis had 57 strokes.
"Playing on our home course, the boys felt comfortable and confident," Dillingham said. "That shows (in) their scores. These scores are what we are looking for and proved
See golf/Page A10
Golf
from page 8
we are capable of playing better than we have been."
Monday's match against Todd County was canceled as the Rebels didn't have enough players. It will not be rescheduled. Dillingham said he wish it wasn't canceled so he could see if the boys' had some momentum from their win.
On Thursday, the girls played golf at Central City Country Club against Muhlenberg County and Hopkins County Central. The host team won 217-258 for the Storm. Dawson Springs has two girls on the team, which is not enough for a team score. Caroline Hope from MCHS was the medalist with a score of 50.
Sophomore Maddie Huddleston shot a 56.
"Maddie played better than her score showed," Dillingham said.
Sophomore Brylee Spurlin finished with 64 strokes.
"Brylee is still struggling some but finished the last hole with a couple of very good shots," Dillingham said of the first-year golfer. "I'm convinced she will come around soon."
The Panthers host Hopkins County Central today at Pennyrile and prepare for Saturday's Christian County Invitational at Western Hills.
On Monday, the golfers travel to Calvert City Country Club to face Christian Fellowship. The regular season ends Thursday when they play University Heights at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
The 2nd Region tourney for the boys is Sept. 30 at Owensboro Country Club. The girls will play Oct. 1 at Central City Country Club.