Panthers defeated handily by Maroons

Despite putting up a good fight at the last match-up between the Panthers and the Maroons, the same could not be said about Tuesday night’s game.
Dawson Springs traveled to Madisonville-North Hopkins and lost 86-52.
“We didn’t get the same effort like we did against them last time,” said Head Coach Jim Hicks. “I thought we might be getting rid of the (Jekyll) and Hyde basketball. Playing different from game to game and quarter to quarter.”
The Maroons outscored the Panthers in every quarter. The loss moves the boys to 5-11 so far this season.
Seniors Skyler Clark and Braxton Cotton each put up 14 points. Junior Landon Pace finished with 12. Classmate Dylan Dawson added 6. Gage Smiley tallied 3. Sophomore Dilyn Skinner netted 2 points. Mathew Cunningham sank a free throw.
“We looked good first quarter, then got selfish and undisciplined,” Hicks said. “Went back to our old ways. We got to put this one behind us and move on to Trigg.”
Trigg County is coached by former Dawson Springs coach Chad Burgett. Hicks said it should be a well-fought game on Friday in Cadiz. The boys will host Frederick Fraize at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for homecoming. The girls play before. The team will host Lyon County on Monday and Livingston Central on Tuesday. It’s a girls-boys doubleheader on Thursday at home against Community Christian out of Paducah.