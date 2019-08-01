The season starts Friday for the Dawson Springs High School golf team and its roster is more full than last year.
The girls team has doubled in numbers, while the boys team nearly did so.
For the boys, five golfers are returning and five have picked up the sport. Returners are seniors Trey Blanchard, Brennen Cunningham and Ethan Huddleston, junior Carlton McCuiston and sophomore Addison Whalen. New to the team are junior Harrison Davis, sophomore Ben Bivins and freshmen Greyson Brewer, Gage Smiley and Toby Stevens.
"The boys look to really improve this year based on the fact we have many returning upper classmen and have added some promising players," said Head Coach Scott Dillingham, who is in his first year in the head coaching spot after serving as assistant to Head Coach Beth Dillingham for two years. "We won't be ready to complete for any major tournament wins but we will see a lot of improvement in our team scores and several individuals should have marked improvement."
He added that a couple of the new golfers have great potential.
"I look for one of them to get in the 90s this year, which is very good for a first-year player," Dillingham said. "The other should work his way to the lower 100s."
Dillingham said he hopes to get the team score at least to near 400, if not under.
For the girls, the sole female golfer from last year is returning and another girl has signed up to play. Returning is sophomore Maddie Huddleston. Her classmate, Brylee Spurlin, has joined.
"(She) has a lot of potential," Dillingham said. "She and the two boys I mentioned earlier have very nice golf swings and all look as if they can be good golfers."
The boys will send a five-golfer team to play in the Best of the West golf tournament Friday at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Dillingham said the course is always in great condition.
The tournament is hosted by Bowling Green's Greenwood High School, whose coach is Dan Dillingham, a former DSHS golf coach.
Cunningham, Huddleston, McCuiston, Whalen and Smiley will compete. "Hopefully they will all play well," Dillingham said.
The next day, the Panther golf team will host its own invitational, the Dawson Springs Invitational Golf Tournament, at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Although the invitational is technically a boys tourney, the Panther girls will play and likely another female golfer.
Teams scheduled to participate Saturday are two teams from Dawson Springs, two teams from Greenwood High School, Bullitt East, Marshall County, South Warren, Page High School (Brentwood, Tenn.), Ohio County, Henderson County, Trigg County, St. Mary, Bowling Green, Whitley County, Todd County Central, Christian Fellowship, Allen County and three players from University Heights Academy.
"The course at Pennyrile will be full with 87 young men and 3 young ladies scheduled to play," Dillingham said Monday. "Our home course has been stressed lately due to the wet weather this summer and the extreme heat of a couple weeks ago. However, the maintenance crew at Pennyrile along with several volunteers have been working very hard and we hope the course will be in pretty good condition."
On Monday, all the Panther golfers will play 18 holes at Deer Lakes in Salem. This is the course that will host the All A Classic 2nd Region Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17.