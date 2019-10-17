First-ever media day to put spotlight on 2nd Region basketball teams

Correlating with Tuesday's official start to the 2019-20 Kentucky high school basketball season comes the announcement of the Inaugural Second Region Basketball Media Day.
Sponsored by Toyota of Hopkinsville, this unique event will shine the spotlight specifically on regional teams, allowing coaches and student-athletes from throughout the Pennyrile the opportunity to preview their respective seasons and introduce themselves to the Commonwealth, through individual press conferences.
Toyota of Hopkinsville Second Region Media Day, which has already received commitments from 28 of the 30 boys' and girls' hoop squads from Region Two, will take place from 10 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex Hopkinsville, located at 155 Tilley Way.
The event is open to the public, but will also be streamed live on Facebook, thanks to streaming sponsor Chick-fil-A Hopkinsville. Free lunches will also be provided to all
attending players, coaches and media members, courtesy of the local Chick-fil-A franchise.
Based on KHSAA-drawn boundary lines, the Second Region basketball schools are Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Fort Campbell, Henderson County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Lyon County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Trigg County, Union County, University Heights Academy and Webster County.
"There is truly nothing like Kentucky high school basketball, which makes us especially excited to bring this new type of event to the area, and to the Sportsplex," said City of Hopkinsville Marketing and Events Coordinator Chris Jung. "We believe that the history of Second Region Basketball is as storied and tradition-rich as any in the Bluegrass State, so why not give these young men and women the opportunity to tell their story? We hope hosting a Media Day of this magnitude will be the start of something really special for all sports fans around the region."
During 10-minute press conferences, teams will have the opportunity to provide opening statements, followed by questions from the Media Day moderator and on-site media members. Each team is allowed to have its head coach and up to three players on the stage. Others are welcome to attend as part of the audience.
The order of press conferences (subject to change) was scheduled chronologically by district (Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eighth), with the girls' and boys' teams being paired in back-to-back slots, allowing schools from greater distances to travel to and from the event together.
The Dawson Springs teams will start their portion at 1:10 p.m. with the girls and 1:20 p.m. with the boys.
BSN Sports, also a sponsor of Media Day, will have a vendor booth set up during the event. For more information or to hear about sponsorship opportunities, call 270-985-1700 or email chris.jung@hopkinsvilleky.us. Follow @HopSportsplex on social media for updates.