Dawson Springs competed in the Calloway County Quad Showdown over the weekend and put up some great results as Kimberly Hoover came in second for the girls and Caleb Garrett finished third for the boys. Hoover had a time of 13:14.69, four seconds off the winner from Fulton County, while Garrett clocked in at 11:02.13, 26 seconds behind the winner from Murray.
In golf action,both Dawson Springs teams hit the links on Saturday in the Muhlenberg County Invitational in Central City and the Lady Panthers’ Maddie Huddleston won the tournament as the individual medalist with a score of 87, six shots ahead of Muhlenberg’s Tanner Robards. Dawson ended up second behind Muhlenberg in the team rankings.
For the boys, three Panthers broke 100 with Addison Whalen leading the way with a 91 followed by Gage Smiley’s 92 and Carlton McCuiston’s 93. Muhlenberg’s James Soderling was medalist individually with a score of 75, +3 for the course and the Panthers ended up in 15th place on the team leaderboard with a total score of 394.