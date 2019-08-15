The Dawson Springs High School golf team's season is in full swing.
On Saturday, five male golfers and the two girls will compete in the All A Classic regional tournament at Deer Lakes.
Coach Scott Dillingham said he will select the five male golfers from the team to compete at the tournament. He will choose based on the best average score and which golfers are on a hot streak.
The boys on the team are seniors Trey Blanchard, Brennen Cunningham and Ethan Huddleston, juniors Carlton McCuiston and Harrison Davis, sophomores Addison Whalen and Ben Bivins and freshmen Greyson Brewer, Gage Smiley and Toby Stevens.
Maddie Huddleston and Brylee Spurlin are the girls on the team.
Tuesday's match against Livingston Central and Crittenden County at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park was canceled due to extreme heat index.
The whole team will travel to Elkton Country Club on Tuesday to face Todd County Central Rebels. Thursday, the team will host University Heights Academy at Pennyrile.