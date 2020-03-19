Ethan Garrison, a member of the 2018 class of Dawson Springs High School, is competing on the collegiate level in track and field at Kentucky Christian University.
Garrison is a sophomore at KCU, which added men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track this season, 2019-20.
On Dec. 6, Garrison competed at the Wittenburg University/Tiger Opener in Springfield, Ohio. In shotput, he finished in 17th place with his top throw measuring 9.29 meters or a little more than 30 feet. In weight throw, he landed in 20th with 8.29 meters (approximately 27 feet).
On Jan. 18, he competed again but this time he was at the Marietta College Indoor Pioneer Open in Marietta, Ohio. The Knights finished in 15th place overall. Garrison had a 34th-place finish in shotput with 9.57 meters.
The next weekend, the team finished 8th at the Capital University Jessica Starks Invitational in Columbus, Ohio. Garrison was 27th in shotput with 9.32 meters. In weight throw, he was 19th with 9.40 meters.
On Feb. 7, the KCU Knights finished 9th at the Cedarville (Ohio) Invitational. Garrison had a 35th-place finish in shotput with 8.60 meters and a 24th-place finish in weight throw with 9.17 meters.
The team was scheduled to compete last week in the NAIA National Championship in South Dakota and the University of Charleston Golden Eagle Invitational in West Virginia.