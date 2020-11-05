Dawson Springs sent their entire boys cross country squad to Paris for the KHSAA State Class 1A Meet at the Bourbon Cross Country Course.
Lucas Osborne and Ethan Osborne led the way for the Panthers as they finished 65th and 66th with times of 19:01.82 and 19:02.03 respectively out of the field of 247 runners.
Tyler Hale finished 87th with a time of 19:22.65 and Yosiyah McCune came in 112th at 19:45.24. Michael Faughn rounded crossed the finish line 167th at 20:58.84.
As a team, Dawson came in 13th out of the 33 teams that qualified for the state meet. Louisville Holy Cross won the team championship with their own Josh Meiman taking the individual title with a time of 16:16.95.