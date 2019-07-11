by Rick Hendrickson
Dawson Springs Tradewater blew out Clarksville, Tenn., Bucks with a first-inning run explosion and cruised to an easy 7-1 victory.
Dakota Jones pitched a stellar game in allowing just one tally by Clarksville in the 4th frame.
The locals tacked on
a five spot in the opening stanza, as they got to Clarksville starter Steve Sanders early and often.
The local team added two more runs in the fourth, as reliever Jake McCoy closed out the visitors on the mound. In an earlier game, Clarksville defeated Saline County, Ill., by the count of 3-1.