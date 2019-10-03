The golf clubs have stopped swinging. The Dawson Springs High School golf team's season has ended at the 2nd Region girls and boys golf tournaments earlier this week.
The girls tourney was up first. Sophomores Maddie Huddleston and Brylee Spurlin went to Central City Country Club on Monday.
Maddie, who has played golf for three seasons, shot a 108 and was 40th.
"She had a terrible start," said Coach Scott Dillingham, who was proud of Maddie for turning it around after a rough first 9. "But that's golf." Maddie shot a 63 on her first 9 and really turned it around with her back nine, where she shot a 45.
Brylee, who played golf for the first time this season, shot a 109 and was one spot behind Maddie.
Dillingham said Brylee had one particular hole with 13 strokes. Despite that, she hit the really well off the tee, he added.
"She was able to forget about it," Dillingham said.
Brylee finished with 109, 57 for her first nine and 52 for her back nine.
Brylee and Maddie were the only two female golfers on the team this season.
"I'm really proud of them," he said.
The boys played Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club, a course at which they never played. Seniors Brennen Cunningham and Ethan Huddleston were joined by sophomore Addison Whalen, freshman Gage Smiley and junior Carlton McCuiston.
"I'm just tickled to death," Dillingham said.
He's talking about the scores of Gage, who shot an 88 in his first regional tournament as a golfer, and Addison, who finished with a 94. Dillingham said the boys were nervous as there was a small crowd, the holes started tight and they weren't accustomed to being announced at the tee box.
Gage played well, especially his back 9, where he had 6 or 7 straight pars, Dillingham said. Addison started with four straight double bogeys before playing better golf.
Carlton and Brennen both had good solid rounds and helped "set the stage for the team to be able to be under 400," which was their goal, Dillingham said. For the boys to achieve a 387 at regionals on a course they had never played on before is great, he added. Carlton shot a 102. Brennen was a stroke behind. Ethan had a rough day, shooting a 121.
Seniors on the team this year were Ethan, Brennen and Trey Blanchard.
The team will have its banquet tonight at Fiesta Acapulco.