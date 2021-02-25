Both teams for Dawson Springs are still seeking their first wins of the year as the boys were handed two tough district losses and the Lady Panthers continued to struggle in action from this past week.
Hopkins County Central 75, Dawson Spring 54
There was some rust on the Panthers after not playing for two weeks and their leading scorer Landon Pace — who was coming off of an ankle sprain — was held to 22 points in the loss Monday in Mortons Gap.
“Landon just looked like a guy who was out for two and a half weeks with a sprained ankle,” head coach Jim Hicks said. “I have to give all the credit (Marcus) Eaves deserves for Central. He’s a lot faster in person than he is on film and he’s gotten a lot better from last year.”
Logan McKnight and Rett Nieters also hit double figures Monday with 15 and 11 respectively.
Caldwell County 72, Dawson Springs 67
The Panthers were within striking distance for most of the second half, but they couldn’t get over the hump in the closing minutes at home on Tuesday as they fell to 0-2 in the 7th District.
“It’s like a new season for us after being off for two weeks,” Hicks said. “We’re at about 40% of where we can be. In two weeks, we’ll be so much better if these guys keep fighting and believing. The sky’s the limit for them.”
Nieters had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Pace finished with 28 points. McKnight was also in double figures as his scrappy style of play gave him 11 points for the game.
Christian Fellowship 61, Lady Panthers 41
The Lady Panthers came out of the two week break with their struggles continuing with yet another loss.
Abby Ward and Macy Drennan combined for 30 points in the loss at home Monday — with Ward scoring 20 and Drennan recording 10 points.
Caldwell County 57, Lady Panthers 23
Caldwell got out in front early and didn’t look back as they had the running clock going for the entire second half. Dawson’s woes all boiled down to mental errors and offensive miscues.
“A lot of our losses boil down to mental toughness,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “We were down 12-7 in the first quarter (Tuesday) and then they hit that three at the buzzer. The wind gets knocked out of our sails and we don’t recover no matter what I say or do. So it’ll come down to a player thing.”
Ward added 13 points to her season total in the setback. Dennan was just short finished with eight points.