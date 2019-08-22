Lone senior to lead cross country team

Thirty-three names have made the list of cross country student-athletes at Dawson Springs High School.
The girls team have 16 runners, the oldest of whom is Aubrie Gunn, the lone senior on the team.
Juniors are Skyler Garrison and Ivory Tackett, while sophomores include Allie Jones and Vanessa Tackett. Desi Hunt and Payton Garrison are freshmen on the team. Kimberly Hoover, now an eighth-grader, comes back. Elizabeth Garrett is the lone seventh-grader on the roster.
Elementary school female runners are Tavionna Thompson, Jenna Fairchild, Hadi Thomas, Audrey McCoy, Ashtyn Swatzell, Baylee Swatzell and Kalyn Cotton.
The boys cross country team is led by two juniors, Caleb Garrett and Logan McKnight. Next up are the freshmen, Stevie Bullock, Tyler Hale, Yosiyah McCune, Alex Mitchell and Ethan Osborne.
Two eighth-graders return this season. They are Michael Faughn and Lucas Osborne. The team is rounded out by seventh-graders Kolby Crook and Christopher Morgan.
Elementary school male runners are Ethan Rzepka, Samuel Eubanks, Preston Drennan, Tobiyah McCune, Jonathon Morgan and Kel Thompson.
The team is coached by Wayne and Rhonda Simpson and the first meet is set for Saturday for the Madisonville Classic at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.