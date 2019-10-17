The hard work of several members of the Dawson Springs varsity cross country team paid off: Seven of the nine boys who ran Saturday at the Fast Cats Classic at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro had personal records and two girls ran their season best.
The race Saturday was 5 kilometers for the varsity runners.
Boys cross country coach Rhonda Simpson announced the times on Facebook.
Of note, freshman Yosiyah McCune shaved more than 1 minute off his personal record. His best is now 19:10.66. Seventh-grader Kolby Crook took more than 2 minutes off his time. He now has 21:10 as his best time.
Junior Caleb Garrett has a new personal best of 18:14.82
Freshman Ethan Osborne's personal record is now 19:10.69.
Eighth-grader Lucas Osborne ran the 5K in 19:25.53.
Junior Logan McKnight finished in 19:35.07.
Freshman Tyler Hale has a new personal best of 19:43.08.
Freshman Alex Mitchell's personal record is now 23:58.85.
Caleb was the first Panther boy to cross the finish line. He was 68th.
The girls also performed well.
Senior Aubrie Gunn earned her personal best with a 25:22 finish.
Sophomore Vanessa Tackett ran the 5K in 29:29.92.
Other finishes for the Fast Cats Classic are Kimberly Hoover with 25:18.47 (she was first for the Panthers at 119th place), Ivory Tackett with 32:41.23, Skyler Garrison with 34:23.98 and Michael Faughn with 21:00.67.
The cross country team will have its final meet of the regular season tonight in the Jerry Womack Last Call All Comers Meet hosted by Hopkins County Central Storm.
Regionals for Region 1, Class A will be Oct. 26 in Benton.