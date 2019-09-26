The Kentucky High School Athletic Association and Midway University are expanding their partnership in the Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year Awards program to include recognition for males beginning in the fall of 2019. The program originally began in the spring of 2016 as a way for Midway University to honor female student-athletes, and will now include male and female student-athletes for all KHSAA-sanctioned sports and sport-activities.
"We value our partnership with the KHSAA as we expand our on-campus offerings to include male students and male sports and look forward to continuing to get our message out across the Commonwealth to even more student-athletes and potential students," said Midway University President John P. Marsden, Ph.D.
"It is exciting to expand our relationship with Midway University to coincide with its own expansion of sports offerings," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. "This was already a tremendous partnership through its effort to recognize female student-athletes and will be even better with the expansion to include recognition of male student-athletes."
Sport winners for both male and female Midway University/KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year Awards will be announced during the season. The program will culminate with a banquet in June on Midway's campus where the overall Midway University/KHSAA Female and Male Student-Athlete of the Year will be recognized.
The Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year awards are based on excellence in community service (20%), academics (20%), and athletic performance (60%). Students must possess an overall grade point average of 3.0 or better to qualify, and must be academically eligible during the season in which they are nominated. School administrators, coaches, and athletic directors nominate student-athletes online at KHSAA.org, with the award recipients chosen by a panel of representatives from Midway University.