The Midway University men's cross country team returned to action for the second time in 2019 on Saturday when they traveled to the BC Alumni Fields in Berea to compete in the Berea College Mike and Mary Kay Cross Country Invitational.
The Eagles tied Brevard (N.C.) in ninth place with 229 total points. They finished just eight points behind Kentucky State in eighth and 22 points behind Maryville (Tenn.) in seventh.
The host college, Berea (Ky.) won the event with 37 total points, while Centre (Ky.) took second with 52 points.
Devan Baker (Dawson Springs, Ky.) carded a time of 36:10.81.
Jay Walls' team will now take the next few weeks to practice as they don't return to action until they compete in the Greater Louisville Classic on October 5.
The Midway University men's cross country team got their season underway on Friday, August 30, when they ran in the Berea College/Centre College Cross Country Jamboree at the BC Alumni Fields in Berea.
The Eagles had a successful start to the season posting a sixth place finish with 184 total points. Midway finished 17 points ahead of Virginia at Wise in seventh place and 22 points ahead of fellow River States Conference member, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) in eighth place.
Georgetown (Ky.) finished one spot ahead of Midway in fifth place with 160 total points, while Berea (Ky.) - who ranks 23rd in the DIII National Poll and first in the South/Southeast Region - won the event with 20 total points.
"The men's inexperience showed as some went out too fast in that first mile," said Walls. "But, overall, it was a great opener for us, and I really feel like we turned a corner this week."
Walls added, "We had a great week of training while training throughout this meet. We're truly excited to see what we can accomplish together as a team this year."
Making a splash in his first collegiate race was Kevin Tamariz. A freshman from Paris, Ky., Tamariz posted a 15th place finish out of 73 total runners as he carded a time of 17:02. His time broke the school record for a 5K.
Devan Baker (Dawson Springs, Ky.) had a time of 21:12.