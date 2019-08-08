The Dawson Springs High School golf team has had a busy weekend of golf and has three matches under its belt before the start of the school year.
Five boys -- Addison Whalen, Ethan Huddleston, Gage Smiley, Carlton McCuiston and Trey Blanchard -- took on other western Kentucky golfers in the Best of the West golf tournament Friday at Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
"In our opening tournament we had a lot of jitters and nervousness," said Head Coach Scott Dillingham. "Addison shot a 95 and Ethan Huddleston shot 101 to lead us. Our team score of 412 was reminiscent of last year. We set a team goal to play better than that and get under that mark. Everyone had several blow-up holes which made the scores also blow up."
Smiley had a score of 107, McCuiston 109 and Blanchard 112.
"We did see some very good golf," Dillingham said. "Marshall County junior Jay Nimmo shot a 4-under par 68 to take medalist honors. Two brothers from Greenwood High School in Bowling Green, where Dan Dillingham is the golf coach, took second and third place. Freshman Michael Lang shot an even-par 72 while his eighth-grade brother Jacob Lang shot 73."
The Dawson Springs High School golf team members hosted the Dawson Springs Invitational on Saturday at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. And Dillingham was very happy with the results.
The Panthers finished 11th out of 13 teams.
"Our team score broke the 400 barrier," Dillingham said. "I'm so happy for all the kids. They played very well on their home course and have already made their goal with a team score of 384."
Smiley and McCuiston earned their personal bests at the tournament: 91 for Smiley and 97 for Carlton. Whalen also shot under 100 with a 94.
"This is my third year as coach or assistant coach and this is the best our team has played," Dillingham said. "Gage and Carlton were both all smiles after the event."
Huddleston and Brennen Cunningham both shot 102.
Female golfers Maddie Huddleston and Brylee Spurlin also played and shot a 94 and 110, respectively.
On Monday, all Panther golfers traveled to Deer Lakes to face Crittenden County, Christian Fellowship and Livingston Central golfers for an 18-hole match.
Dawson Springs was second with 384 to Crittenden's 356. Christian Fellowship shot 418 as a team. Livingston didn't have enough for a full team, but the medalist was Darit Barnes from Livingston Central. He shot a 76. Crittenden's Sam Greenwell shot an 80, while Whalen landed in third with 82.
"Addison had his personal best round with an 82," Dillingham said. "That's only 12 over par. He pretty much had a complete game. He was able to put all the pieces together and keep them together. It was a good day for him but this should be his norm. Addison can go lower and he will. He has a very good shot to be in the 70s this year and that's playing some pretty good golf."
Other Panther varsity players scores were as follows: Cunningham 96, Smiey 101, Huddleston 105 and McCuiston 112. For the junior varsity golfers, Blanchard shot a 113, while Harrison Davis had 119. Grayson Brewer had 122.
Cunningham's score was a personal best.
Four girls competed including Spurlin, Huddleston and two Livingston Central golfers. Huddleston shot a 96, the best score for the girls. Spurlin had 108 to the Livingston scores of 101 and 104.
"Maddie got her score back into the 90s. We want to get that consistently into the 80s," Dillingham said. "Brylee Spurlin is a great addition to the team. It's her first year to play golf and she shows a lot of potential. Shooting a 108 in only your second 18-hole event is pretty good for anyone but especially for someone who just started playing golf this summer."
A team of five boys and the two girls will return to Deer Lakes on Aug. 17 to compete in the 2nd Region Class A Golf Tournament.