Panther girls fall to Caldwell, Crittenden

From Progress staff reports
The Dawson Springs High School girls basketball team still has more than half the season to go and the Panthers look to turn around their recent results.
On Thursday, the girls hosted the Tigers of Caldwell County. The teams' efforts were evenly matched at the end of the first quarter, tied at 15. The Tigers gained an 11-point lead at the half and extended the lead through most of the rest of the game. The Panthers pushed back in the 4th but it wasn't enough.
The Tigers won, 76-63.
Freshman Brooklyn Clark led in scoring with 27 points. Senior Denisha Randolph added 19. Freshman Abby Ward had a good night with 12 points. Sophomore Brylee Spurlin and freshman Natalee Oldham each had 2 points. Senior Jalynn Hooper made a free throw and pulled down 16 rebounds.
The Panthers were at home again on Tuesday night to host Crittenden County. Much like the Caldwell game, the Panthers and Rockets were evenly matched at the end of the first at 13. By halftime, the Rockets were up 31-19.
The girls lost, 46-61.
Clark led with 18 points. Randolph was
next with 12. Ward added 7. Freshman Gracie Harper netted 5. Hooper had 4 points for the night.
The team sits at 4-9 for the season.
The girls host Madisonville-North Hopkins at 6 tonight. The boys game follows around 7:30. The girls play in in the 2nd Region All 'A' Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home. They will face the winner from Monday night's matchup between Lyon County and Fort Campbell.