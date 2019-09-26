The Dawson Springs High School golf team has finished its regular season.
At their last home match on Thursday, the Panther boys did "very well," said Coach Scott Dillingham.
The Panthers fell to the Hopkins County Central Storm 149-166 at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. Storm's Trae Barber and Caleb Adams both shot 35.
"Our team score of 166 is the best since I've been coaching," Dillingham said. "Hopkins County Central is a very good team and they only beat us by 17 strokes. We are making progress ..."
Sophomore Addison Whalen finished with 38 strokes. Freshman Gage Smiley's score was 40. Senior Ethan Huddleston shot a 41. Next up was junior Carlton McCuiston with 47. Senior Brennen Cunningham, freshman Grayson Brewer and junior Harrison Davis had 52, 53 and 54, respectively. Toby Stevens, a freshman, shot a 60.
"The boys, especially the top four, played very well at our last home match of the year," Dillingham said. "The top three posted very good scores on our home course which was in as good a shape as it has been all year."
The girls also competed Thursday. Sophomore Maddie Huddleston had 47 on the day. Classmate Brylee Spurlin had 58. Central's Morgan Seibert shot a 61.
For the final match of the regular season, the Panthers traveled on Monday to Calvert City Country Club to face Christian Fellowship, Paducah Tilghman and Livingston Central. Dawson Springs tied with Christian Fellowship at 195. The other two teams also tied but at 183.
The medalist was Livingston's Darit Barnes. He had 38 strokes.
Addison had the best score for the Panthers: 40. Gage was 10 strokes behind him. Carlton had 52 and Ethan had 53. Cunningham finished with 60 to senior Trey Blanchard's 61.
"Addison is playing very well leading up to the regional tournament," Dillingham said. "He has worked hard, played a lot of golf and it's showing with his scores. I'm really proud of him."
As far at the other boys, "hopefully they will turn it around and we can shoot in the 300s at the regional tournament," he added.
The five golfers who will compete Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club in the boys 2nd Region Golf Tournament will be Addison, Gage, Ethan, Carlton and Brennen. Owensboro Country Club is unfamiliar to the boys team and practice rounds are limited.
At Monday's match, the girls struggled, Dillingham said.
Maddie had a 65. Brylee was 2 shots behind. Livingston Central golfers Kenady Croft and Carsyn Jones had 47 and 49 respectively.
Carsyn is a senior and it was the last match she would play against Maddie, a friend of hers.
Maddie and Carsyn "have developed a nice friendship over the past four years ... I think they have really enjoyed playing with and against each other," Dillingham said.
Both Panther golfers will play Monday at Central City in the 2nd Region Girls Golf Tournament. They are familiar with the course and have the opportunity to play there this week should they be able to go.
"I hope our kids play well," Dillingham said. "A couple of them (Brylee and Gage) will be playing in a regional golf tournament for the first time. I have confidence they will both be ready to play."