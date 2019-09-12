Three elementary school runners again cracked the top 10 with finishes Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational in Murray.
Audrey McCoy finished 2nd in the 1-mile run. Her classmates Baylee Swatzell and twin Ashtyn Swatzell finished 3rd and 5th respectively. All three ran the mile in less than 7 and a half minutes.
Hadi Thomas came in 14th and Kalyn Cotton finished 26th. Jenna Fairchild followed 5 seconds later at 27th.
For the boys, Kel Thompson finished 41st with a time of 8:39.7. Preston Drennan was 48th and Jonathon Morgan landed in 57th.
The middle school boys also had runners in the top 10. Lucas Osborne earned 3rd-place honors with a time of 9:57.3. Middle-school runners race for 2.5 kilometers. No. 10 on the day was Michael Faughn with a time of 10:21.
Other runners were Ethan Rzepka at 89th and Samuel Eubanks at 93rd.
It was a top-4 finish for Kimberly Hoover, who runs on the middle school girls team. She ran 2.5K in 11:23.9.
Tavionna Thompson was 37th.
Varsity runners ran a 5K on Saturday. The first Panther to finish the boys race was Caleb Garrett at 26th. His time was 19:37.8.
Logan McKnight (34th) and Ethan Osborne (35th) ran it in a little more than 20 minutes. Yosiyah McCune was 46th at 20:47.3. Tyler Hale was 59th and Alex Mitchell was 112th.
The boys varsity team finished 8th out of 15 teams.
Allie Jones was the top finisher for the Panther girls varsity team. She was 47th with 28:16.8. Aubrie Gunn crossed the finish line about 30 seconds later. She was 52nd.
Other runners were Vanessa Tackett (67th), Ivory Tackett (76th), Desi Hunt (78th) and Skyler Garrison (89th).
The girls team was 11th out of 11.
The team will compete Saturday in the St. Mary Invitational in Paducah.