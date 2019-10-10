The seventh and eighth grade basketball teams at Dawson Springs will begin official play soon in both girls and boys action.
The girls open the season Tuesday at Caldwell County. The younger team plays at 5:30; the eighth-grade game follows.
The season continues for the girls with their home-opener Thursday against Crittenden. Games start at 6.
Other games this season are as follows: 6 p.m. Oct. 22 against Trigg County, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at South Hopkins, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 against West Hopkins (7th), 6 p.m. Oct. 29 against South Hopkins, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Lyon County, 6 p.m. Nov. 11 against Caldwell, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Crittenden (8th), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Heritage Christian (8th), 6 p.m. Nov. 19 against Browning Springs, 6 p.m. Nov. 22 against Union County, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Trigg, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at West Hopkins (7th), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Muhlenberg South, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Crittenden (7th) and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 against John Paul II (8th).
see hoops/page a10
The girls are coached by Becky Oliver.
The boys start play Oct. 21 with a road game at Caldwell County. The seventh graders play at 5:30. The older boys follow.
Their schedule is as follows: 6 p.m. Oct. 24 against South Hopkins, 6 p.m. Oct. 28 against West Hopkins (7th), 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at South Hopkins, 6 p.m. Nov. 1 against Lyon County, 6 p.m. Nov. 7 against Christian Fellowship, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Trigg County, 6 p.m. Nov. 12 against Muhlenberg South, 6 p.m. Nov. 14 against Caldwell County, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Crittenden (8th), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Heritage Christian (8th), 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Union County, 6 p.m. Nov. 25 against Trigg, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at West Hopkins (7th), 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Christian Fellowship, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Crittenden (7th) and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 against John Paul II (8th).
The boys are coached by Kerry Oliver.