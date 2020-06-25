For the past few years, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has acknowledged students who play three or more sports during their school year.
Four student-athletes at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School are featured on this year’s Triple Threat Award list.
In the fall, Panthers participate in cross country and golf. In the winter, there is basketball for boys and girls, and cheerleading. In spring, students can participate in track and field, baseball or softball.
Ivory Tackett will enter the 2020-21 school year as a senior. She was on the cheerleading squad and the cross country and track and field teams.
Brylee Spurlin will be a junior this year. She is a golfer, a basketball player and a member of the track and field team.
Gage Smiley is also a golfer, a basketball player and a member of the track and field team. He will be a sophomore this year.
Kimberly Hoover, an incoming freshman, plays basketball and runs cross country and on the track and field team.
The program honoring the athletes started in 2018.