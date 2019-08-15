The cross country teams at Brescia University and Midway University have former Dawson Springs student-athletes on their rosters for this season.
For the Bearcats is Kaylee Simpson, who will attend Brescia in Owensboro as a freshman. She is also on the track and field team.
The team's season starts Sept. 7 with the Arthur J. Sciubba Invitational in Bowling Green. Other meets are the National Catholic Invitational on Sept. 20 in Notre Dame, Ind.; Greater Louisville Classic on Oct. 5 in Louisville; Fast Cats Classic Oct. 12 in Owensboro; the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge on Oct. 26 in Grand Rapids, Mich.; the River States Conference Championship on Nov. 9 in Pittsburgh. The national championship is Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Wash.
The roster for this cross country season for the Midway Eagles team won't be released until Friday. Last year, Dylan Simpson and Devan Baker, former Panthers, ran on the team.
Their season opens Aug. 30 for the Berea College-Centre College Cross Country Jamboree in Berea. Other meets are the Berea College Invitational on Sept. 14 in Berea; the Greater Louisville Classic on Oct. 5 in Louisville; the
Jenna Strong Fall Classic on Oct. 11 in Wilmington, Ohio; the Asbury Invitational on Oct. 26 in Wilmore. The teams will also compete against Brescia and other schools at the River States Conference Championship and the NAIA National Championship.