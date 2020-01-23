In the semifinals of the 2nd Region All ‘A’ Classic, hosted at Dawson Springs High School, the hosting Panthers had a chance to complete its season goal: Beating Lyon County and winning the tournament.
Despite a valiant effort, the Panthers fell to the Lyons in second semi-final game on Thursday night.
The Lyons won 48-42. The Lyons went on to play Caldwell in the championship on Friday night and fell to the Tigers.
In the Panther-Lyon matchup, the girls fought back and forth. The Lyons had a hot first quarter leading by 6 only to be matched with the Panthers the rest of the way. Both teams scored 19 points in the fourth. That six-point lead carried to the final buzzer.
Freshman Brooklyn Clark was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 26 points. Her classmates Gracie Harper and Abby Ward scored 6 and 5 points, respectively. Sophomore Brylee Spurlin and senior Denisha Randolph each added 2. Senior Jalynn Hooper made a free throw.
On Saturday, the girls picked up a win at Fulton City after losing four in a row.
The Panthers won 56-43.
Clark again had 26 points and she pulled down 10 rebounds. Randolph added 8. Harper netted 7. Hooper had 6, and freshman Natalee Oldham added 5 for the night. Freshman Macy Drennan made a bucket, while Ward made two free throws.
The girls traveled to Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday night to face a tough Maroon squad. They lost 75-30.
The Panthers move to 5-12 for the season.
The team will host Frederick Fraize at noon Saturday for homecoming. The boys game will follow. The girls will travel to Caldwell County on Tuesday and host Community Christian out of Paducah on Thursday.