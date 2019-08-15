The Dawson Springs High School cross country teams has been practicing for weeks. Their first meet is set for Aug. 24, according to their schedule released this week.
The Panthers will run in the Madisonville Classic on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
The next week, the team will travel to Trigg County for the Fenton Dawson Invitational.
Meets in September include the Calloway County Invitational on Sept. 7 at Calloway County High School; St. Mary's Invitational on Sept. 14 at Noble Park, Paducah; Eagle Classic (for middle school and varsity runners) on Sept. 21 at Graves County High School; Hopkins County Championship (for varsity runners) on Sept. 23 in Madisonville; the Marshall County Invitational on Sept. 28 at Marshall County High School.
The season continues for varsity runners in October with the Fast Cats Classic on Oct. 12 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro and the St. Mary/FCA All Comers meet on Oct. 17 at Noble Park in Paducah. Regionals are Oct. 26 and the state meet is Nov. 2 in Lexington.