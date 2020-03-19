In just their first year as a program, the Midway University men’s indoor track & field team made a splash and turned heads on Feb. 7 in Tiffin, Ohio, at the River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships at Tiffin University.
Two former Dawson Springs High School student-athletes are on the team. Dylan Simpson is a junior, and Devan Baker is a sophomore.
The Eagles had a number of strong performances en route to a third-place finish in their first-ever appearance in the event. The Blue and Gold compiled 110 points and finished just one-point shy of taking home some hardware and earning runner-up honors. Point Park (Pa.) took second with 111 points, while Indiana East coasted to the team title with 184 points.
Not only did Midway make history with their third-place finish, but they also had an athlete named the RSC Men’s Newcomer of the Year as well as two athletes who earned individual conference championships.
Jay Walls’ squad also had seven All-Conference performances which requires an athlete or relay team to finish inside the top three of their event. Four new school records were also set.
Including the 4x400 relay team, Louisville freshman Montez Moore captured 26 points for the Eagles over the four events that he finished inside the top eight. His best performance was the triple jump where he took home the first individual conference championship of his career with a jump of 13.11 meters. He also took fourth in both the long jump and the high jump where he cleared 6.09 meters and 1.80 meters, respectively. Moore, meanwhile, joined Devan Baker, Brian Borrero (Loganville, Ga.) and Dylan Simpson in the 4x400 where they set a new school record at 3:41.78 on their way to earning All-Conference honors in third place.
Rounding out the All-Conference honors in the jumping events was Dylan Simpson. Simpson set a new school record in the high jump at 1.90 meters on his way to a third-place finish. He also jumped 12.34 meters and 6.07 meters in the triple jump and long jump.
Patrick Cleary Jr. (Louisville, Ky.) and Kevin Tamariz (Paris, Ky.) each took eighth in the 400 and the 3,000 meters where they posted times of 1:00.52 and 10:09.18, respectively. Robert Fields (McKee, Ky.) and Devan Baker, meanwhile, each finished inside the top eight in the 1,000 with times of 3:06.83 and 3:07.13, respectively.
The 4x800 relay team of Jacob Stinnett (Leitchfield, Ky.), Jacob Kocis (Island Pond, Vt.), Devan Baker and Robert Fields set a new school record with a time of 9:00.11, while the distance medley relay team of Carlos Gonzalez (Frankfort, Ky.), Stinnett, Kocis and Tamariz posted a time of 11:52.79 in fifth place.
The squad had competed Feb. 1 at the Greyhound Invitational in Indianapolis.
The Eagles had plenty of great performances, but they were led by their jumping group who put together strong finishes in the triple jump, long jump and high jump.
Moore won the triple jump, this time he cleared 12.93 meters on his way to taking home the top spot on the podium. Landon Meade cleared 11.69 meters taking fourth before clearing 1.70 meters in the high jump.
Moore was back at it in the long jump taking seventh with 5.96 meters, while Khalil Britt led the way. The senior took fourth following a jump of 6.38 meters.
Also appearing in the long jump was Jastin LaQuince-Proctor with 5.94 meters, Dylan Simpson with 5.83 meters and Meade with 5.79 meters.
Midway had four compete in the 800 led by Devan Baker and Robert Fields (McKee, Ky.) who posted final times of 2:17.12 and 2:20.64, respectively. Michael Martin (Louisville, Ky.) added a final time of 2:28.69 and Cameron Wallis (Henryville, Ky.) finished at 2:35.78.
In the 4x400 meter relay, Midway’s ‘A’ team of Brian Borrero, Dylan Simpson, Carlos Gonzalez and Montez Moore took fifth at 3:49.68, while the ‘B’ team of Patrick Cleary Jr. (Louisville, Ky.), Cameron Wallis, Michael Martin and Devan Baker took seventh at 3:56.87.
At the Rick Meindl Last Call on Feb. 21, Baker competed in the 1,000-meter run and finished sixth with a time of 3:11.88. The team finished third of seven teams.