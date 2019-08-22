The Dawson Springs High School golf team were in the Class A Regional Golf Tournament Saturday in Deer Lakes.
UHA's boys and girls teams qualified for state which is held in Richmond on Sept. 7.
UHA boys shot 358, led by Weston Wood with a 75. He was medalist in this tournament.
UHA girls shot 450. Crittenden County's Lauren Gilchrist was medalist with an even-par 72.
DSHS boys shot 420. Addison Whalen, 89; Ethan Huddleston, 108; Carlton McCuiston, 109; Gage Smiley, 114; and Brennen Cunningham, 120.
Girls: Maddie Huddleston shot 97 and Brylee Spurlin shot 123.
Other team scores for boys: Livingston Central, 380; and Crittenden Co., 388. There was only one girls team.
"I'm a bit disappointed with our scores, but that's mostly because I was so happy with the scores from our own invitational which had shown so much improvement," said Coach Scott Dillingham. "When compared with last year's Class A Regional at the same course most of the scores don't appear as bad ... but a couple were. I still think our team is showing improvement and the kids were disappointed they didn't play better. This is good. They all want to get better. It just takes practice, practice, practice, so I'm going to ask them to work harder."
The golf match Tuesday night in Elkton against Todd County Central was canceled.
Today, the team will host UHA for a match at Pennyrile.
A team of five boys will play in the Hopkins Central Invitational on Saturday at Madisonville Country Club.
Two days later, the Panthers will take part in the County Match at Madisonville City Park.
On Tuesday, a rescheduled match will be at Pennyrile with Crittenden and Livingston traveling here.