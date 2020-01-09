From Progress staff reports
The year has started off well for the Dawson Springs High School boys basketball team. The Panthers have won both of their games this year.
The wins show the work the Panthers have put in under the leadership of Head Coach Jim Hicks. Hicks said his goal so far this season has to get the boys to play hard all four quarters of the game.
Well, the boys have started this year reaching their coach's resolution.
The boys hosted Evansville Christian School on Friday night.
"Evansville Christian was a pretty fundamentally sound team," Hicks said Friday. "We just about put 4 quarters of basketball together together."
The Panthers were victorious 71-64.
Hicks said he was proud of the team's unselfishness. He said Skyler Clark, one of the team's seniors, played great and that Logan McKnight, a junior, showed his defensive strength. Dylan Dawson, also a junior, played well despite having to sit out much of the second half for foul trouble, he added.
The win snapped the team's four-game losing streak.
Clark led the way
with 28 points. Landon Pace had 16 and Dawson recorded 15. McKnight, sophomore Dilyn Skinner and senior Braxton Cotton each had 4 points. Cotton pulled down 11 rebounds.
The JV team also won, 45-43. Rett Nieters made a last second shot to win the game, Hicks said. He had 15 points for the night. Jake Back had 8 points. Addison Whalen and Noah Chappel added 6. Gage Smiley hit a 3-pointer.
The varsity boys were able to add another tally mark in the win category on Monday night when they hosted the Fort Campbell Falcons.
"(It was an) awesome all around team effort and great job of closing out the game," Hicks said. "... They are catching on to playing 4 quarters and having a killer instinct."
The boys won 66-53.
Dawson had a hot night with 20 points and led the team with 9 rebounds. Pace netted 19 points. Cotton tallied 14. Clark added 6, while Skinner had 4. McKnight made a bucket and Back sank a free throw.
"We knew we could pound the ball inside and if we contained (Cameron) Pratt defensively we stood a good chance of winning," Hicks said.
Pratt netted 17 points in the Falcon loss.
The Panthers are now 5-7 for the season.
They will host Madisonville-North Hopkins tonight for a girls-boys matchup. The boys game should start around 7:30 p.m. Girls play at 6.
On Saturday, the Panthers will host Apollo, who beat the Panthers at the end of 2019 by 30 points.
The boys will travel to Lyon County on Tuesday to play the host in the 2nd Region All 'A' Classic. The semifinals and finals will be played Friday and Saturday at Livingston Central.