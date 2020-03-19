The next generation of softball and baseball players are invited to sign up for the Dawson Springs Youth League summer league.
The league includes baseball for boys age 7 through 12, softball for girls 7 through 12, teeball for 5- and 6-year-old boys and girls, and peewee for 3- and 4-year-old boys and girls.
Registration forms were sent home with students in Dawson Springs Independent Schools, West Hopkins, Earlington and Southside. Planters Bank also has forms available. Forms can also be picked up and returned to Dawson Springs Food Giant by March 20. Forms can also be returned to league officials at Dawson Springs City Park, 255 Parkwood Drive, Dawson Springs, KY 42408, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by mail. No late registration will be accepted.
The registration fee for teeball and peewee ball players is $30 per child and then $40 per child for baseball and softball players. If assistance is needed, contact youth league officers prior to the end of sign-ups. The league has a Facebook page and its officers are Tommy Rose, president, Jordan Dalton, vice president, and Amber Garrett, treasurer.
Boys who are 7 or 8 on May 1 will play 8U. Boys who are 9 or 10 on May 1 will play 10U. Boys who are 11 or 12 on May 1 will play 12U.
Girls who are 7 or 8 by Jan. 1 will play 8U. Girls who are 9 or 10 on Jan. 1 will play 10U. Girls who are 11 and 12 by Jan. 1 will play 12U. The teeball and peewee leagues will play games after the older players complete their season.
The league is in need of volunteers to work concessions, coach, prepare the field, clean and sponsor a team. Team sponsorships are $150 per team.