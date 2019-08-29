The Dawson Springs cross country team has started its season off with a bang.
The elementary girls team nabbed third place with two of its runners earning medals.
Fourth-graders Audrey McCoy and Baylee Swatzell left the Madisonville Classic on Saturday with medals around their necks. Audrey was second place with a time of 8:39.32 in the 1,600-meter run and Baylee earned fourth-place honors with her time, 8:55.17. The meet at Madisonville-North Hopkins featured teams from 26 schools.
Other times for the elementary girls were fourth-grader Ashtyn Swatzell with 9:27.58 (12th place), fifth-grader Hadi Thomas with 9:53.96 (15th), fourth-grader Kalyn Cotton with 11:55.90 (34th) and fifth-grader Jenna Fairchild with 12:47.66 (39th).
The elementary girls team was third place out of five teams.
The elementary boys also ran 1,600 meters. They were led by fourth-grader Tobiyah McCune, who finished 14th with a time of 8:39.32. Other runners in that event were Kel Thompson and Preston Drennan.
The varsity boys team finished 10th out of 13 teams.
Junior Caleb Garrett led the Panther pack at 46th with 19:50.75 in the 5K. Other runners were Logan McKnight, Ethan Osborne, Yosiyah McCune, Stevie Bullock and Alex Mitchell.
Senior Aubrie Gunn was the first Panther on the girls varsity team to cross the finish line. She ran the 5K in 28:19.95. She finished 65th. Other runners were Allie Jones, Desiree Hunt, Vanessa Tackett, Payton Garrison, Skyler Garrison and Ivory Tackett.
The middle school teams ran 2,500 meters on Saturday. For the boys, eighth-grader Michael Faughn was the first Panther finisher with a time of 9:23.39, landing him in 23rd. Lucas Osborne, Kolby Crook and Ethan Rzepka also ran in the race. For the girls, eighth-grader Kimberly Hoover was 14th with a time of 10:10.33. Tavionna Thompson and Ellie Garrett competed as well.
The runners head to Trigg County on Saturday for the Fenton Dawson Invitational. The race begins at 9 a.m.