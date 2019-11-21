Oct. 21 at Caldwell
The seventh-grade team fell to the Tigers 51-17.
Montgomery Johnston led the Panthers with 6 points. Jaydon Plunkette added 5, while Kolby Crook has 3 points for the night. Connor Latham tallied 2 and Josh Pace made a free throw.
The eighth-graders lost 69-21. Johnston led with 11 points. Casey Fain had 6. Greyson Pleasant added 2, as did Latham.
Oct. 24 against South Hopkins
The younger boys lost 37-11 to South.
Crook had 6 points in the game. Jaxen Thomas added 5.
The older boys were defeated 55-19. Fain led with 8. Johnston tallied 5 and Latham tacked on 4. Plunkette had 2.
Crook was out with a concussion and would return in a couple weeks, said Coach Kerry Oliver.
Oct. 28 at West Hopkins
The eighth grade Panther boys got their first win of the season with a 50-33 victory over West. Fain had a whopping 30 points but sprained his left ankle and would be out a couple of weeks. Pace was next with 6. Pleasant tallied 4. Johnston and Michael Faughn each had 3, while Thomas and Plunkette each had 2.
Nov. 7 against Christian Fellowship
It was a close game for the seventh grade boys and they ended with an L. The score was 33-27.
Johnston led with 9 points. Pace was next with 8. Plunkette scored 5 points. Latham had 3 while Nate Walls tacked on 2 points.
The eighth-graders got another win when they beat CFS 59-23.
Fain scored 26 points, all in the first three quarters. Thomas had some hot shooting, scoring 19 points, he made 5 3-pointers.
Johnston had 7 for the night. Pleasant added 3. Pace and Latham each tallied 2.
Nov. 15 at Crittenden
The older Panthers came up short, 46-2×.
Fain led with 13 points. Johnston and Thomas each added 4. Faughn sunk a free throw.
Nov. 18 at Heritage Christian
The eighth-grade boys beats the Warriors 43-34.
Fain led with 13 points. Johnston and Plunkette each tallied 12 points. Walls tacked on 3, while Thomas added 2.