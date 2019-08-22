The Tri-State Food Bank's Mobile Pantry visited the Dawson Springs Independent School District's campus on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Food including a large box of non-perishable items, along with a 5lb sack of potatoes, 1 gallon of milk and a watermelon were distributed to 85 families representing a larger number of 243 individuals in our community.
The Mobile Pantry's driver, Tim Gentry, was joined by local volunteers: Sue Alexander, Rusty Akers, Melinda Coates, Tracy Overby, DeNell Storms, Jonathon Storms and Christy Winfrey.
This year alone, the food bank has allowed us to give away a lot of food to those in need right here in Dawson Springs. Many of the families who visited campus on Saturday have students in our school. This is an effort to abate hunger in our community and it is wonderful to see needs being met right before your eyes. I can't thank the Tri-State Area Food Bank enough for their efforts in feeding those who are hungry. This a wonderful service to Dawson Springs and we hope they continue to make stops here. A big thank you to all the local volunteers who come out in all types of weather to help their neighbor who is in need. These individuals have big hearts and it shows.