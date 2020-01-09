From Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation
Hopkins County is the home of a newly developed regional program to connect and caffeinate local entrepreneurs. Innovate + Caffeinate -- is a free, monthly caffeine-fueled gathering for entrepreneurs of all stages.
Beginning Wednesday, entrepreneurs, innovators, funders and other like-minded community members were invited to attend the first meeting of Innovate + Caffeinate at 7:30 a.m. held at Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 W. Arch St. Beginning in February, meetings will then be held the first Wednesday of each month.
Entrepreneurs, like-minded professionals and ecosystem builders offer support and learning opportunities as a presenter delivers a brief talk about their business or brewing business ideas and the opportunities and challenges that come along with both. The Innovate + Caffeinate community offers workshop conversation about lessons learned and an opportunity to connect and help work through business strategies.
The inaugural Innovate + Caffeinate in Madisonville featured a presentation by James Barritt of The Auto Spa on Wednesday.
For more information, visit https://www.kentuckyinnovationstation.com/innovate--caffeinate.html or the Hopkins County Innovate + Caffeinate page on Facebook.